ISLAMABAD - As many as 53 more deaths and 2,272 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in the country during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s caseload has crossed 140,000 with more than 800 new infections reported during the past 24 hours. Punjab recorded 847 new coronavirus cases and 24 deaths during the last 24 hours, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal. The provincial total has risen to 140,188 while the death toll standing at 4,109.

According to the NCOC, there were 35,663 active positive cases in the country and death toll reached 10,311 on Sunday morning. Islamabad, GB and AJK collectively reported 152 Covid cases and 5 deaths during the last 24 hours. Islamabad reported 126 cases and 3 deaths, GB 4 cases and AJK reported 22 cases and 2 deaths. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported 232 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths during the last 24 hours. The provincial total has risen to 59,255 while the death toll is 1,672. Meanwhile, Balochistan recorded 37 new cases of coronavirus and one more fatality. The provincial tally has risen to 18,218 while the death toll stands at 185.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s recoveries from the coronavirus have risen to 440,660 after 1,686 more people recovered, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal. As many as 1,784 virus patients were in critical condition on Sunday.

Sindh with 217,636 overall Covid-19 cases remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties. So far 217,636 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 140,188 in Punjab 59,255 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 38,146 in Islamabad, 18,218 in Balochistan, 8,325 in Azad Kashmir and 4,866 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Pakistan has so far conducted 6,819,699 Coronavirus tests and 44,392 in the last 24 hours, according to the NCOC.