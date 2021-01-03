Share:

Countries worldwide understand the growing importance of the internet; some recognise it a fundamental right. The Punjab government thinks otherwise. It has permanently shut down Wi-Fi hotspots across different cities in the province. Punjab is rationalising such a poor decision by citing the lack of funds. The Punjab government’s decision is unfortunate considering that free internet was part of the larger initiative to digitise Pakistan. The biggest beneficiaries of these Wi-Fi spots were students and hospitals. And it goes without saying that in the COVID-19-hit world, students and hospitals need internet access more than ever.

The authorities have ignored that the internet is an enabler for rights to life and education. These two rights are perhaps the most crucial ones that the constitution of Pakistan grants to every citizen. In present times when the internet has become a necessity, the government’s move can be seen as a regressive step. The total expenses that the government bears on the provision of free Wi-Fi services are around 200 million rupees. It is not a massive cost, given the number of people dependent on the service.

Is there no other way through which the government can generate the required funds for ensuring that the service is not compromised? Indeed, there are many solutions available. Yet the authorities decided to choose the easiest but the most regressive one, i.e., deprive the public of the facility. Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar must take notice of this sorry development. Mr Buzdar must direct the concerned authority to reverse the decision for the sake of all those who are unable to afford access to the internet. Connectivity for a greater number of people is the only way to allow the tech to permeate every aspect of society. However, the closure of the facility will only further widen digital divide.