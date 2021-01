Share:

ISLAMABAD-ShahveerJafry recently uploaded a vlog in which Atif Aslam was his guest. Shahveer bought a new car and wanted to surprise his friends and family and he decided to up his surprise game with the addition of Atif Aslam. The best part was the jamming session of Atif Aslam and ShahveerJafry. Together they sang “Kadi Tay Hass Bol” which is Atif’s famous song from Velo Sound Station.