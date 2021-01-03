Share:

CHRISTCHURCH-Azhar Ali’s 93, Mohammad Rizwan’s 61 and Faheem Ashraf’s 48 helped Pakistan post 297 all out in their first innings on the opening day of the second Test of the two-match ICC World Test Championship series being played at the Hagley Oval Christchurch on Sunday.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to field first. Pakistan lost opener Shan Masood (0) in the third over of the day to Tim Southee. Abid Ali 25 (53 balls, three fours) added 62 runs for the second-wicket with Azhar before falling to Kyle Jamieson. The tourists then lost two more wickets quickly as Haris Sohail (1) and first Test centurion Fawad Alam (2) fell shortly before the lunch interval; Pakistan took lunch at 88 for four.

The fifth-wicket partnership between Azhar and captain Mohammad Rizwan blossomed post lunch, the two combined to add 88 runs in their alliance with Rizwan posting his sixth Test half-century in his 11th match. This was his fifth consecutive fifty plus score in the longest format. Rizwan was dismissed by Jamieson for 61 off 71 balls (11 fours). Azhar fell seven runs short of his 18th Test century when fast bowler Matt Henry had him caught in the slips. Azhar’s hit a total of 12 fours in his 172-ball stay at the wicket.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf who scored 90 in the first innings of the first Test made a crucial 48-run contribution before becoming Jamieson’s fifth-wicket of the day. Faheem scored his runs off 88 balls and struck eight fours. Debutant Zafar Gohar also made an important lower-order contribution, the left-hander scored 34 off 62 balls before falling to Southee in the first over with the second new ball.

Four balls later Shaheen Shah Afridi (4) was dismissed by Trent Boult who then accounted for Naseem Shah who scored a breezy 12 off 9 balls as Pakistan were bowled out in the 84th over for 297. Jamieson took five wickets for 69, Southee and Boult took two wickets each. New Zealand will start their first innings today (Monday).

Scorecard

PAKISTAN 1ST INNINGS:

Shan Masood lbw b Southee 0

Abid Ali c Southee b Jamieson 25

Azhar Ali c Taylor b Henry 93

Haris Sohail c Nicholls b Jamieson 1

Fawad Alam c Watling b Jamieson 2

M Rizwan c Watling b Jamieson 61

Faheem Ashraf c Taylor b Jamieson 48

Zafar Gohar c Jamieson b Southee 34

Shaheen Afridi c Nicholls b Boult 4

Mohammad Abbas not out 0

Naseem Shah c Latham b Boult 12

EXTRAS: (b 2, lb 9, w 6) 17

TOTAL: (all out, 83.5 overs) 297

FOW: 1-4, 2-66, 3-70, 4-83, 5-171, 6-227, 7-260, 8-282, 9-285, 10-297.

BOWLING: Tim Southee 23-7-61-2, Trent Boult 20.5-3-82-2, Kyle Jamieson 21-8-69-5, Matt Henry 17-2-68-1, Daryl Mitchell 2-1-6-0.

NEW ZEALAND: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Daryl Mitchell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry and Trent Boult.

TOSS: New Zealand

UMPIRES: C Brown, C Gaffaney

TV UMPIRE: Wayne Knights

MATCH REFEREE: Jeff Crowe