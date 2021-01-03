Share:

During this challenging era, Covid-19 patients are facing a lot of hardship due to shortage of isolation beds in hospitals. In our country, around 95 per cent of the beds are occupied. Only a few hospitals still have the capacity. Most of the hospitals are full and are refusing to take more patients.

The present days are critical and worsen due to the poor discipline between the government and the public. Although several doctors urged the government to pay attention regarding this issue, yet we cannot see any movement on this well-acquainted. At this condition, either the covid patient but their whole family facing discomfort. Currently, the pandemic cases are still rising so the bed shortage complication should be nipped in the bud to break off for further inconveniences. The government need to be aware of this issue and take action. The government and their authorities must fulfil the criteria of required beds or choose an alternate way to resolve this issue.

NASIR AHMED,

Gilgit Baltistan.