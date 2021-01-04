Share:

Peshawar - BF Technologies on Sunday signed an MoU with TEVTA Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa to launch an e-commerce academic initiative awareness strategy to educate people regarding the scope of business and income in various e-commerce avenues.

With the current pandemic crisis and economic instability in the country, it has become imperative that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa come forward and claim their place in the e-commerce world, said a press release.

Providing the opportunity to learn and earn from the comfort of their homes is the goal of this collaboration. Multiple free courses will be offered during the campaign to the active group members to help them gain confidence and motivate them in their journey.