Lahore (PR) - In line with its new vision to foster a culture of learning in the country and to provide equal opportunity to the less-privileged segments of the society, the Bank of Punjab entered into a partnership with the National University of Sciences and Technology, Islamabad to promote higher education, research and innovation. The agreement was formally signed on December 31, 2020 at the Serena Hotel, Islamabad by Mr. Zafar Masud, President & CEO, the Bank of Punjab, and Lt. Gen. Engr. Javed Mahmood Bukhari, HI(M), (Retd), Rector NUST. Under the National Talent Hunt Program initiative, the Bank of Punjab will promote and finance a few brightest minds in their pursuit of higher education.

The discerning feature of the agreement is the commitment by the Bank of Punjab to encourage women empowerment in the country by sponsoring female start-up projects, as well as to encourage research on topics related to banking & technology related to banking.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Zafar Masud, President the Bank of Punjab, highlighted the key elements of the agreement, and re-affirmed his commitment to further the cause of women empowerment and female inclusion in entrepreneurial start-up projects. He also thanked Lt. Gen. Engr. Javed Mahmood Bukhari, HI(M), (Retd), Rector NUST for being part of the agreement and hoping that it will be the initial step in further collaborations in the future. The event was attended by the members of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Punjab along-with key executives of the Bank, as well as senior team members of NUST.