LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, while taking notice of the ‘Paper Leak Scandal’ in the Punjab Public Service Commission, has set up an inquiry committee under the supervision of the chairman CM’s Inspection Team Ali Murtaza.

The committee will submit its report within five days. The Chief Minister said that Punjab Public Service Commission is a national organization and no one will be allowed to play with its repute. The CMIT will expose the elements who supported and backed those who were involved in paper leak scandal. He said that the officials supporting the paper leak scandal gang would also be brought to book without any discrimination and the reputation of the Punjab Public Service Commission would be protected. Elements who are behind the curtain will also be exposed.

CM feeling better,

takes walk in lawn

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar after feeling better during quarantine also took walk in the lawn. Usman Buzdar said that he is more concern about the people rather than his health. “I am performing official engagements from home on a regular basis and no government matter has been put on hold due to his quarantine”, CM added. He also thanked all those who prayed for his recovery. Usman Buzdar further disclosed that process of medical tests, treatment and dieting is still continue. He will serve the people with new zeal and zest after complete recovery. He also advised to wear mask and observe social distance.

–condemns Mach firing incident

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned firing incident in Mach area of Balochistan. The Chief Minister expressed sorrow and grief over the death of the miners in the firing and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

He also extended heartfelt sympathy and condolence to the bereaved families. He said that the Punjab government and people equally share the grief of the affected families and standing beside them in their different times.