LAHORE - On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance & Development gave approval for 10 development projects worth Rs 12.25 billion. The flyover in Karim Block Allama Iqbal Town will be constructed at a sum of Rs 2.20 billion. An amount of Rs. 350 million has been sanctioned for the procurement of electromedical equipment for the Neurosurgery Department of Mayo Hospital. Similarly, Rs70 million has been approved for construction of 3 km Mianwali-Sargodha Road to Wan Bhachran, Rs120 million for construction of Assistant Commissioner’s residence and Tehsil Complex at Kot Chhatta. Moreover, a civil dispensary will be set up at Moza Karoun in Tehsil Koh-e-Sulaiman at a cost of Rs10 million. Rs5.3 million will be spent for the upgradation of BHU of Kharar Buzdar to Rural Health Center. The construction of Ghail to Lieutenant Arsalan Alam Shaheed Sati House Road in Murree will be completed at a cost of Rs35 million. Gulab Devi Hospital underpass on Ferozepur Road will be constructed at a cost of Rs950. Whereas, Rs 4.5 billion for the construction of Sheranwala flyover and Rs 3.80 billion has been approved for the construction of Shahkam Chowk flyover. Usman Buzdar said that government is working for the development of the province as well as public welfare. He said that government believes in uniform development and no area will remain deprived from progress and development as manifesto of PTI government is the equality. Government will redress the grievances and deprivations of backward areas by bringing them at par with the developed ones. Every city, town and village of Punjab will get benefits of real development.

Three cities of Punjab put under smart lockdown

The Punjab government imposed smart lockdown in several areas of three cities in the province on Sunday to control coronavirus pandemic. According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) Punjab spokesperson, the smart lockdown is being imposed in areas from where excessive corona cases have been reported. The smart lockdown has been imposed in eight areas of Lahore and one each area of Gujranwala and Multan. In the provincial capital, some streets of Lahore Press Club Society, Jinnah Park Harbunspura, Gulberg, Nishtar Town have been put under lockdown.

Rs350m sanctioned for purchase of electromedical equipment for Neurosurgery Department of Mayo Hospital

Pakistan Foundation Society, DHA Rahbar, Lake City and Singhpura have been put under lockdown.

In Gujranwala, a street of Rahwali Cantt has been sealed while one area of Ashraf Colony in Multan has been put under the lockdown.

All shopping malls, restaurants, private and government offices will remain closed during the lockdown in the areas.

In any urgent need, only one person of the family can use one vehicle in these areas and all kinds of gatherings and meetings would be banned.

All medical services, pharmacies, medi laboratories, medical stores, collection centres, hospitals and clinics would remain opened round-the-clock. Milk shops, chicken, meat and fish shops as well as bakeries can work from

7am to 7p m. Grocery stores, general stores, flour mills, fruit and vegetable shops, tandoors and patrol pumps could be opened from 9am to 7pm, the spokesperson said.