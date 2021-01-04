Share:

LAHORE - CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that the Akhuwat and other similar charitable organizations are brightening the future of Pakistan by providing free education and housing facilities to talented children from remote areas of all provinces across the country.

He said this while addressing heads of institutions, students, teachers and citizens on the occasion of his visit to Akhuwat College University Liliani Kasur on Sunday.

The CCPO said, “The values of sincerity and unity are the basic units of national unity that we see clearly in the university,” adding, “Our religion, traditions and culture give us the ideal environment for the best education and training for the next generation and a bright future ahead.”

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that Dr. Amjad Saqib is lighting candles of knowledge all over the country through his charitable services. He said that his vision of providing free modern education facilities to needy children is a guarantee of a bright future for Pakistan.

CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar along with DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and other members of the delegation visited various departments of the university. The CCPO appreciated the high quality educational, technical, health, sports and food facilities being provided to the students of Akhuwat Boarding University.

Chief Patron Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib informed the delegation that the talented but poor students from all over the country are being provided free education and housing facilities. He said that the scope of educational facilities of the fraternity is extended to other cities of Pakistan.

He thanked CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations Lahore and other members of the delegation for visiting Akhuwat University and encouraging the students. He said that Pakistan has a bright future for the students studying in Akhuwat University and these promising children will hold key positions in future and will fulfill their national duty of serving the country in all walks of life.

Students studying at the university from Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan briefed the guests on the facilities being provided at the university.

Honorary souvenirs were presented to CCPO Lahore and DIG Operations. Distinguished guests also penned their impressions in the memoirs. Principal University Malik Sher Afghan Shehzad, and ASPs were present on the occasion.