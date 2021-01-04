Share:

LAHORE - Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s late chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s Chehlum was observed on Sunday near Mosque Rehmatul Lil Alameen at Multan Road’s Battery Stop in city amid strict security measures and presence of his thousands of followers. His followers recited Holy Quran and naats all along on Saturday night. And after more recitations on Sunday forenoon, Dua was also offered after Zohr prayers. Lahore police took strict security measures and deployed more than 1,000 personnel. The DIG Operations instructed officers and personnel on duty to be alert with strict checking on entrance and exit points around the area.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said all routes leading to Multan Road’s Battery Stop are under their watch and snipers have also been deployed around the buildings of the Chehlum venue to keep a close eye on the movement of visitors. He said Dolphin Squad, Peru Force, Elite Force and police vehicles patrolled the areas around the venue.