The Sino-Indian border is divided into three sectors. The Western sector is known as the Aksai Chin sector (Ladakh), the Central sector, where China shares a border with Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and the Eastern sector which comprises of the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. According to the Indian Ministry of Defence, the border between India and China is 4065 kilometres and according to an Indian ambassador to China, the border is 3488 kilometres. On the other hand, Chinese officials claim the border to be 2000–1600 kilometres less than what is believed by India’s Ministry of External Affairs. This is the length of the boundary that separates Kashmir with Xinjiang and Tibet, which is not recognised by China.

On August 5, 2019, India revoked the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by abrogating article 370 of Indian constitution. This was followed by an issuance of a new political map where Azad Kashmir was shown as a part of the newly created union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Gilgit-Baltistan and Aksai Chin as a part of union territory of Ladakh. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, “China does not recognise the so-called union territory of Ladakh by India and opposes infrastructure construction in the disputed border area for military control purpose”. During that time, India also took some steps in occupied Ladakh by constructing a road to link Daulat Beg Oldie and these developments were alarming to China who saw it as a clear threat to Aksai Chin. The Tibet-Xinjiang Highway was also considered a threat to Gilgit-Baltistan and CPEC.

In a classic move on June 15, 2020, China landed its troops in Galwan valley, the Pangong Tso and Nakula areas of North Sikkim. A bloody clash took place in Galwan where 23 Indian soldiers, including the commanding officer of 16 Bihar, were killed. Today, China has encircled the Indian army from Daulat Beg Oldie to Demchok and also dominates the newly constructed road to Daulat Beg Oldie. China has occupied 1000 square kilometres of area in Ladakh from Daulat Beg Oldie to Demchok. On September 10, 2020, China and India agreed to de-escalate through a deal brokered by Russia. Both parties agreed to five points to ease tension on Chinese terms. In the joint statement issued, there was no mention of the LAC or reference to the 1993 agreement. It was made clear by the Chinese that future talks will be based on the Chinese Claim Line of 1959.

Let us have a look at Chinese Claim line. In 1865, Ladakh was surveyed by a Britisher, named Johnson, who marked all of Aksai Chin as a part of IIOJK. This line was never approved or recognised by the Chinese. In 1899, when China got Xinjiang, the British proposed a fresh demarcation known as the Macartney-McDonald Line which put Aksai Chin in Chinese territory, following the Karakoram Range as the border. In 1914, Tibet and Britain signed a treaty and the British Foreign Secretary, Sir Henry McMahon, drew a 550 miles border between British India and Tibet. However, China objected to the validity of the line since it was not a signatory to this agreement. The British published the 1937 edition of Aitchison’s collection of treaties and the demarcated line, called Line of Actual Control, which China did not recognise. After independence India chose to take the Johnson Line as it’s border but China claimed Aksai Chin, in its entirety, as its territory.

In a reply to Nehru’s memo of 1959, Chinese leader, Zhou Enlaim wrote, “Towards the question of boundary settlement, calling the McMahon Line the ‘British policy of aggression’ cannot be considered legal”. According to Nehru, the then Prime Minister, the border with China in the East runs along the McMahon Line and in the West, is based on long usage and customs. In 1954, Chinese maps showed Aksai Chin in its territory and resultantly, India produced its maps to counter the Chinese claim. Until 1950, India did not include Aksai Chin in its maps. In 1959, Chinese Premier, Zhou Enlai, wrote to Nehru explained the Chinese Claim Line. The line starts from the South East of the Karakoram Pass, runs along the East of the Depsang Plains, through the West of Hot Springs, Galwan valley, South bank of Pangong Tso and to Chang Chenmo River in the South. It was also suggested for either side to withdraw 20 kilometers thereby creating a buffer of 40 kilometers. Furthermore, it was proposed armed patrols should not be sent in these areas from where they had withdrawn.

Again in 1960, China further gave a precise location of the 1959 Claim line. China has made it clear that there will be peace only if India accepts Chinese Claim Line of 1959. According to a report in ‘This Week in Asia’ by Joe Thomas, assistant professor in Chinese studies at Madras University, “Accepting the Chinese 1959 purposed line would have meant an estimated loss of over 6000 square miles of territory for India”. Talks at the military commander levels did not make any headway after the recent talks held at the Moldo border point facing Chushul. China’s demand is for India to accept the 1959 Chinese Claim Line and also vacate the Southern bank of Pangong Tso and its position along the ridge line. India demands for a complete Chinese withdrawal from finger 4 on the Northern bank of the Pangong Tso. At present, India has deployed its Brahmos missile (500 km) to counter Chinese SAM deployment in Tibet. India has also deployed its T-90 tanks and BMP vehicles in the Chumar-Demchok sector and in view of Indian deployments, PLA has raised its combat levels to the second highest. Global Times of China wrote in an editorial, “If India wants peace, China and India should uphold the LAC of November 7, 1959.”