ISLAMABAD-Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has asked the citizens to submit online complaint through its ‘MED safety mobile application’ across the country to report adverse drug reactions (ADRs) cases for taking action by the authorities concerned.

According to Director Pharmacy Services DRAP Dr Abdur Rashid, in case of any such grievance, the victims can submit complaint with the DRAP through this mobile app, which was launched for the purpose in the country.

He said that only seven countries have created this mobile app so far for the purpose. He added World Health Organization (WHO) will directly receive this complaint on any such matter regarding adverse reactions of drug.

He said that the complainer can submit report on adverse reactions even when offline or to view and submit updates to previously submitted reports. He added the complainer can also see immediate acknowledgement of receipt of report.

He said that there is a watch list of medications to receive personalised news and alert. He said on emergency cases, quick action will be taken and in this regard SOPs have been developed by the authority. He added that the app was launched on the occasion of Med Safety Week.

Dr Rashid said that there will be separate reporting form for suspected adverse drug reactions in relation to COVID-19. “ADR reporting is a just a touch way and with active participation, citizens can contribute to the cause of safety of medicines in the country.”

He said that all submitted reports can also be viewed later for adding more information. He said that the process of having this app is very simple and phase wise like opening the play store (Android) or the App store, search for Med Safety, tap the Med safety Icon, tap to ‘install’ to download the App, open the tap, select a region which is Pakistan, click continue as guest or create an account and last step is report suspected adverse reactions to medicines that have been used.

He advised citizens to keep updated with the safety alerts issued by the National Pharmacovigilance Centre at DRAP. He said that several innovative steps have been taken for maintaining quality and availability of necessary medicines in the country. He said that as a national regulatory body DRAP ensures access of safe, quality and efficacious therapeutic goods at affordable prices in the country.

Dr Rashid said that DRAP is on the way to become a world class regulatory organisation at par with international standards and best practices, through effective management strategies for implementations of regulations and their enforcement throughout the country. He said that DRAP is adopting the globally harmonised science-based standards for the evaluation, registration and monitoring of safety, quality and efficacy of therapeutic goods.

He said that the harmonisation of regulatory standards will improve the acceptance of products in international markets, enhance product quality and will ultimately promote the public health.