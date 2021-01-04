Share:

mardan-Commissioner Mardan Muntazir Khan, while taking notice on complaints of tobacco growers regarding outstanding dues with local companies, has directed the relevant revenue officer to take immediate steps to address the issues.

According to details, a delegation of tobacco growers from KP including representatives of tobacco growers and office bearers of industrial labours organizations met with Commissioner Mardan Muntazir Khan at his office in the presence of labour inspector and representatives of multinational tobacco companies of Pakistan.

The visiting delegates included Kissan Board Pakistan, Mehnatkush Labour Federation, Sarhad Agricultural and Rural Development Organization and Organisation for Growers Rights Protection.

On the occasion, Provincial President of Kissan Board Pakistan Rizwanullah, General Secretary Abdul Samad Safi and Information Secretary Farhad Ali on behalf of tobacco growers briefed the commissioner on complaints of tobacco growers. They mentioned that the Kissan Board had imposed fine on Universal Tobacco Company for not paying payments of tobacco growers. However, the company management had sought time till January 2021 for payments to tobacco growers. They claimed that the cheques issued by UTC and ITC to tobacco growers didn’t materialize.

On this, the Commissioner Mardan instructed the revenue officer to halt purchasing process of these companies until they clear the outstanding dues of tobacco growers.

Meanwhile, President Mehnatkush Labour Federation and General Secretary Sherzada also informed the commissioner that tobacco companies have also illegally removed 141 workers from jobs without any prior notice.

The commissioner also instructed the labour inspector to submit reports in this regard in two weeks.

General Secretary Sarhad Agricultural and Rural Development Organization Hussein Ahmed informed the Commissioner Mardan regarding usage of banned pesticides on the crops of sugarcane and tobacco in the area.

The Commissioner assured the visiting delegates that their genuine issues will be resolved on priority.