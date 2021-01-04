Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 17 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,611 and 961 new cases emerged when 11,473 samples were tested.

In a statement issued from CM house on Sunday, he said that seventeen more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,611 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate. Murad Ali Shah said that 11,473 samples were tested which diagnosed 961 cases that constituted 8.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,397,783 tests have been conducted against which 218,597 cases were detected, of them 90.3 percent or 197,430 patients have recovered, including 753 overnight.

The CM said that currently 17,556 patients were under treatment, of them 16,756 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centres and 788 in different hospital. He added that the condition of 704 patients was stated to be critical, including 74 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 961 new cases, 791 have been detected from Karachi, including 256 from South, 251 from East, 94 from Korangi, 92 from Central, Malir and West 49 each. Hyderabad has 25 cases, Kamber 15, Larkana 14, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirbad 12 each, Khairpur and Sajawal 11 each, Thatta 7, Jamshoro 6, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 5 each, Badin and Jacobabad 4 each, Matiyari and Sukkur 3 each, Tando Allayar, Nausheroferoz and Sangrh 2 each and Kashmore one. The CM urged people of the province to follow SOPs.