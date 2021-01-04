Share:

HYDERABAD - The district administration and Sindh food department on Sunday set up fair price wheat flour mobile stalls in various parts of Hyderabad city, Qasimabad, Latifabad and Rural talukas to provide flour on government fixed rates. On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, the district food controller Niaz Hussain Arejo in coordination with flour mills association set up fair price stalls in different areas including Goal Building, Haider Chowk of City, Nasim Nagar, Wahdat Colony of Qasimabad, Bhatti Chowk, Post office of Latifabad and Tando Jam of taluka Rural Hyderabad to provide wheat flour to the people on reasonable prices as fixed by the government. The 10-kilogram bag of wheat flour is available at the rate of Rs418 for general public as fixed by district administration at the mobile stalls set up by the food department authorities. The district food authorities also appealed the general public to avail the facility to purchase wheat flour at reasonable rates.