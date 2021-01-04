Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz strongly condemned the tragic incident of Mach Balochistan. In a tweet on Sunday, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the incident and said the external enemy is trying to destabilise Pakistan and constantly attacking. He said the foes of the country will face failure in their nefarious designs.

The Information Minister said, on the other side, the political elements which have been rejected by the people, consciously or unconsciously, are becoming tools of the external invaders and spreading chaos and anarchy in the country.