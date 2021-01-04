Share:

The funeral prayers for ten coal miners, who were shot dead in Mach area of Kachi district on Sunday (yesterday), will be offered today in Quetta as the area remains in grip of grief.

The sit-in staged by relatives of the slain miners on Western Bypass in Quetta continues on the second day. The protesters have demanded arrests of the suspects involved in the killings.

Let it be known that some armed men took the coal miners to nearby mountains in Mach and opened fire on them. After news of the incident broke, security agencies arrived at the coal mine, cordoned off the area and collected evidence.

Four persons sustained injuries in the shooting incident. Rescue officials said that the injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment in critical condition.