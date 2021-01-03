Share:

ISLAMABAD-George Clooney appears dismayed about the impending release of an early film he had tried to put behind him.The 59yearold A-lister told that he had no interest in ever seeing his 1983 horror thriller Grizzly II, which was shelved for decades after its special effects shots couldn’t be completed.An official release was announced in December, almost 40 years after it was made, though Clooney won’t be among those buying a ticket.’I haven’t seen it — and I don’t know that I want to,’ Clooney said of the ultra-low–budget exploitation flick.The Oscar winner, who sports a peak 1980s mullet in the film and a denim vest, declared it ‘was a bad time for hair and clothes.’Grizzly II will now be receiving a limited theatrical release and a simultaneous VOD release on January 8 in the US. Despite the film’s reputation for being a stinker, it’s surprising that it wasn’t released earlier to capitalize on the star power and later prestige of its cast.