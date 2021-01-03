Share:

Lahore- Emerging data shows that the UK COVID-19 variant (called VOC 202012/01) is a new mutation of the virus that has been identified as a particularly concerning strain of the virus by scientists globally as it feared as more transmissible than previous variants.

It has also proven to be particularly infectious amongst children. In the wake of this emerging threat, Getz Pharma’s Public Health Line, brought together an esteemed panel of subject experts to shed light on the effectiveness of vaccines against mutations of the virus on January 2nd, 2021 The program was held live at 7 pm Pakistan, 5 pm Qatar, 10 pm Philippines and 8 am USA.

This strain is defined by 17 mutations, out of which eight mutations are located in the spike protein and at least three mutations have the potential to change how immunity is affected in terms of the effectiveness of vaccines.

A study from the Center for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases showed that this variant is 56% more transmissible than previous ones. The panellists shared data and analysis on various aspects of this mutation and the efficacy of the different vaccinations being made available.

They also answered many questions posted live online by the audience. Professor Zahra gave an overview of the virus structure, the UK mutations and genotype in Pakistan, while Dr Adeel spoke about the types of vaccines available and their efficacy.

Dr Faisal discussed the impact of the mutations on the types of vaccines. His key message was that the vaccines are generally expected to work because they are equipped to recognize the virus effectively. Dr Mehreen elaborated on the mutations and discussed studies indicating that children may now be hotspots. Dr Daisy joined from the Philippines and elaborated on what the experience has been in the Philippines and how their government is taking steps for it. All participants spoke about various clinical trials in their respective countries.