LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Minerals Hafiz Ammar Yasir called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Sunday and presented report of his Ministry.

Appreciating the measures and efforts of the Minerals Department for betterment of economic activities, Ch Parvez Elahi said that be it the government or the Opposition , all will have to play role together for solution of the peoples problems and accelerating the economic activities.

Relief to the people will have to be focused, he added. Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi said that Pakistan Muslim League-Q Ministers are showing better performance in their departments asour party mission is service to the people. We had brought in full pro-people welfare projects in the past, and also today are in the front in the service to the people,, he added.

PML is fully working for providing relief to the people as an ally party, he said. Ch Parvez Elahi said that the national circumstances are demanding collective efforts so that peoples problems are solved.

Apprising about his performance, Hafiz Ammar Yassir said that the Minerals Department has issued cement licenses to 16 companies, investment of Rs 560 billion is expected to be made in Punjab through issuance of cement licences, Minerals Department after 10 years has abolished ban on coal licences, computerized system has been issued for lease, renewal and issuance of licence., he said.

Hafiz Ammar Yassir said that ideal measures have been taken for mines labour by utilizing Rs 1.30 crore and 17 schools, 79 housing facilities and four dispensaries have been established while, special measures have been taken for safety of mines workers.

He said that there has also been significant increase in the financial receipts fixed by the department.