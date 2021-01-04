Share:

Abbottabad - Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Sunday said that the government was providing huge relief to the masses through its revolutionary Ehsaas Programme,

Shelter Homes, Sehat Insaf Card, Langar Khana and other projects.

Addressing a public gathering after the inauguration of the Mian Di Sairi tube well along with PTI MNA Ali Khan and CEO Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WSCA), Mushtaq Ghani said that during the coronavirus pandemic government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to tackle the threat and successfully handled the disease and reduced the life losses as compare to the rest of the world.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we were working for the prosperity of the country, many new development projects worth millions of rupees including roads, playing grounds, graveyard, water supply and others were in pipeline.

The KP Speaker said that we would resolve all issues of the constituency, particularly clean drinking water that would be available to every citizen of Abbottabad.

“We have fulfilled all of our election promises with the people of Mian Di Sairi during our previous term and during this term we would continue to serve the masses,” said Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon said that with the cost of Rs40 million soon a new gas pipeline would be installed which would eliminate the low gas pressure in the area on a permanent basis, reconstruction of Main Mansehra road would be completed by the end of March.

CEO WASCA Engineer Noor Qasim Khan said that the Mian Di Sairi tube well was constructed with the cost of Rs5.35 million and it would provide 7000-gallon clean drinking water per hour.