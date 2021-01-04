Share:

Punjab Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid met with Prime Minister on Monday Imran Khan here in Islamabad to discuss matters related to the health sector.

As per details, the Punjab health minister briefed the prime minister about the distribution of health cards among residents of Punjab. Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan was also present during the meeting.

Dr Yasmin Rashid briefed the premier that more than 720,000 families in Punjab would get health cards by the end of December 31, 2021. He told the meeting that the provision of health cards to 45 percent population in Punjab would be completed by June 2021.

Moreover the seven districts of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi (DG) division will get health insurance cards by June 2021, Dr. Yasmin told the prime minister. She further said that the distribution of health cards in other Punjab districts would be completed by the end of 2021.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan hailed the measures taken by the Punjab health department. He said that the provision of basic health facilities to every citizen is a top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“Government striving hard to improve health facilities in government hospitals,” said the premier during the meeting and added that government will provide low-cost land to private hospitals.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran last year in November had directed to extend the health insurance facility to the entire population in Punjab.

On November 5, the Punjab government had decided to expand the scope of Sehat Insaf Cards in phases to provide health insurance facilities to numerous citizens.