Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has said that NAB has gone out of control and it will have to be chocked back.

Speaking at Monday’s Senate session, Saleem Mandviwalla said that it was his responsibility to raise his voice against what’s wrong in the country. If there are black sheep's in NAB, they should be exposed as it would be beneficial for the institution itself, he added.

The Deputy Chairman Senate demanded that the assets and degrees of NAB officers should be be checked. He asked for NAB officers be held accountable as well as they are no different to any other citizen. Mandviwalla also asked the Senate Chairman to refer the matter to the committee.

He said that NAB has gone out of control and needs to be reined in, even the Prime Minister himself said the business community is concerned.

Saleem Mandviwala said that this issue must be taken seriously. He alleged that several people had died in NAB custody. “This is not about politics, everyone from the government and opposition benches should cooperate”, he added.

“The way forward for NAB must come from the Parliament. If the house becomes scared, it would be clear that even the Parliament is powerless”, he added.