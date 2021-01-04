Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The 75th meeting of syndicate of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was held in chair with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Athar Mahboob at Abbasia Campus.

The meeting discussed and approved the teaching, administrative and development issues. Development projects related to the development affairs of the university with far-reaching results were approved in meeting. These included the establishment of the Central Diagnostic Laboratory, the Green Campus Project on Environmental Management, the Institute of Languages and Cultural Studies, the establishment of a world-class printing press for the University, and the establishment of the Directorate of Tourism and Sustainability for the sustainable promotion of tourism, Establishment of Directorate of IUB School System, Establishment of Faculty Training Center, Establishment of Enabling Center, Establishment of Career Counseling and Placement Center, Establishment of Directorate of Land Records, Establishment of Directorate of Fundraising and University Advancement, Office of Faculty Industrial Engagement Establishment of Institute of Culture and Heritage Center, Establishment of Sadiq Dost Executive Club, Establishment of Community Broadcasting (Radio & TV) Project. The meeting also approved to activate Nawab Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Fifth Chair. The Department of Iqbaliat was also approved for the global promotion of Allama Iqbal’s teachings. Similarly, steps were approved to activate Khwaja Ghulam Farid Chair. Eastern Medicine College Bahawalpur has been approved and it is included in Islamia University Bahawalpur.