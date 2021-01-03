Share:

Lahore- Jerdoni Brand was opened at Al Fatah Exclusive Mall, Hussain Chowk Lahore. The ribbon-cutting was done by prominent personalities. Mr Brig Farooq Hameed, Mr Mubashir Butt, Mr Saadatullah, Mr Qudrat Khan, Mr Shah Zaman, Mr Waqas Javaid, Mr Hadi Buzdar Mr Waqar Shah and Mr Asif Malik were present on the occasion. Everyone appreciated Jerdoni’s premium quality products and rated it equivalent to international brands. Participants said this Brand has the potential of becoming the first Pakistani brand with international repute.