KARACHI - The Met office has stated that ongoing cold wave in Karachi is expected to last few more days as minimum temperature was recorded in morning at 8°Celsius in the city. It is to be mentioned here that the metropolis recorded its coldest night in last 10 years when the mercury dropped to 5.6°C on the New Year night between Thursday and Friday. Northerly/North easterly winds are blowing in the city and the wind speed likely to increase above 50-kilometer per hour in next few days, according to the weather report. Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/snow is expected in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas while fog is likely to prevail in central and south Punjab at isolated places. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted the first rain/snowfall of Year 2021 in upper areas of the country from Sunday till Tuesday.