On Monday morning, Karachi came in sixth on a global Air Quality Index which ranks the world’s most polluted cities.

The number of polluted particles in the air in Karachi was recorded at 186 particulate matter.

Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, topped the list, whereas India's Kolkata ranked second among the world's most polluted cities.

According to the classification, pollution from 151 to 200 degrees is harmful to health, pollution from 201 to 300 degrees is extremely harmful to health, while more than 301 degrees indicates hazardous pollution.