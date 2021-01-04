Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is going to launch Rs2.3 billion small and mega projects for development and promotion of tourism in merged areas under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) to generate employment opportunities for tribal youth and explore the hidden tourism potential before world.

Latifur Rehman, spokesperson Sports, Tourism, Archaeology and Youth Affairs Department KP, in an interview on Sunday that a Special Tourism Wing (STW) had been established to ensure speedy completion of these projects in merged areas to bolster tourism, generate employment opportunities for youth, alleviate poverty and expedite pace of economic development.

While highlighting the last year performance of his department, he said state-of-art tourism centres were being established at scenic Tirah Valley in Khyber, Michani, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurrum, Orakzai, North Waziristan and South Waziristan tribal districts at a cost of Rs3 billion to explore its mesmerising natural beauty before domestic and foreign tourists.

Similarly, a tourist centre at Sheikh Badin located on confluence of Koh-e-Suleman mountains range, Bannu and D.I. Khan districts was in priority list of the PTI government.

The government, he said, had started work on construction of mega road project worth Rs3.4 billion to link Sheikh Badin tourists resorts with southern districts of KP.

Establishment of autonomous authority for tourism and culture, special tourism authorities for Kalam, Komrat and Kalash and a state-of-the art Tourism Complex at Peshawar were achieved in 2020.

Starting work on Integrated Tourism Development Project with the assistance of World Bank worth Rs17 billion, handing over of 169 government rest houses to private sector on lease, recreational parks on agriculture dams, tourism facilitation centres and residential huts were started.

Holding of Tourism Mela at Broghal in Chitral, enhancement of performance of TDS, compilation of Marketing Mix new policies, approval of Tourism Police and Rs2 billion for development and provision of facilities at tourism destinations were also achieved.

He said environment-friendly camping pods were established in different tourist areas and that work on a project had been launched to establish more tourism pods in scenic areas of the province to provide accommodation facilities to tourists on affordable prices.

The KP government, he added, had decided to establish Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZ) under which international standards tourist centres were being established at scenic Mankyal in Swat, Madagust in Chitral, Thandyani in Abbottabad and Mansehra.

Likewise, work on four different projects was initiated under which tourism centres would be established at Kumrat in Dir Upper, Bin Shahi at Dir Lower, Skyland, Larumtop, Allai Batagram and Shangla districts.

Initiation of work on sports facilities in Lakki Marwat and Tank districts, approval of construction of Hayatabad Sports Complex and establishment of gymnasium at Hayatabad Sports Complex, approval of construction of international cricket, jogging tracks etc achieved.

Reconstruction and renovation work at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar was accelerated, renovation of sports complexes and sports facilities for women at division level achieved.

The spokesman said purchase of important archaeology places and buildings was underway with a cost of Rs100 million besides rehabilitation, excavation and preservation of archaeology sites with a cost of Rs90 million.

Rehabilitation and development work on museums at Swat, Mardan, Hund Swabi, Abbottabad and Dir have almost completed whereas renovation work on historical Mohabat Khan Masjid was underway to restore its original architecture.

To curb smuggling of antiques and others precious articles, he said, ATC branch was established and Heritage Field School (GFS) project with about Rs1 billion was started with the assistance of Italy government.

Under AIP, he said a project for exploration, renovation and preservation of archaeological sites had been approved for merged areas.

Regarding youth affairs development, the spokesman said endowment fund with initial allocation of Rs100 million was being established to help assist poor and deserving youth of KP.

He said a comprehensive programme with allocation of Rs40 million was launched to enable youth to start their own businesses besides different welfare projects under inclusive development package and establishment of youth development commission were achieved.

He said projects were being launched in merged areas in line with accelerated implementation programme under the youth development package for socio-economic empowerment of youth besides taking full advantage of their talent and skills.