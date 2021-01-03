Share:

ISLAMABAD-Last year was full of drama for Lily James, on and off the screen – and these striking photographs hint at the heartache that has recently buffeted the screen beauty. Leaning on London’s Battersea bridge with her face in her hands and hair swirling in the biting wind, she cut a solemn, solitary figure in 2020’s final week. Dressed in a grey tweed coat and vampish blood-red lipstick and matching nail polish, she seemed lost in thought, perhaps recalling a tumultuous year that saw her romantically linked to her married co-star Dominic West after they were spotted canoodling in Rome. The brouhaha that followed came after her heart-wrenching split from Doctor Who star Matt Smith at the end of their four-year relationship. Thankfully for Ms James, 31, her downcast demeanour was part of her latest job filming her new movie, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, a romantic comedy written by Jemima Khan.