A large number of people thronged the bazaar to buy essential commodities without following the social distancing norms amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. However, most of them wore masks and handkerchiefs to cover their faces. The federal and provincial governments have asked people to avoid gatherings and maintain social distancing, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. The World Health Organisation has also stated that social distancing is one of the measures that can ensure safety form the infection.

SANIA ABBASI,

Rawalpindi.