SARGODHA - A man was killed by his younger brother over a minor dispute in Factory Area police limits on Sunday. The police said Shoukat of Chak No 82 NB had quarreled with his elder brother Aziz over domestic issues. After exchange of hot words, the accused shot dead his brother Aziz and fled. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

3 shopkeepers held

The price control magistrates arrested three shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district on Sunday. According to the district administration spokesman, the magistrates also imposed Rs 14,000 fine on several shopkeepers. They inspected various points, including Muhammadi Colony, Abdaal Village, Shahpur and found three violations. Five cases were also registered against the profiteers.

UoS provide free

admissions in courses

of intl universities: VC

The University of Sargodha (UoS) provided free admission opportunities to students in more than 4,000 courses introduced by international universities. Talking to media here on Sunday, UoS Vice Chancellor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed said that after the closure of educational institutions across the country due to coronavirus pandemic, the Sargodha University immediately started online teaching process. A task force was also formed to ensure the provision of quality education during online classes during which more than 100 faculty members were trained, he added. Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed said the Sargodha University had introduced its learning management system through which students had been provided easy access to teaching materials of all courses taught during the semester. He said students from remote areas who could not be part of academic activities due to lack of internet service were given the facility to freeze the semester without any additional fee.