Share:

TANDO ALLAHYAR - A man killed his uncle over property dispute on Sunday. Police arrested the accused. According to details, culprit Arbab Khaskheli tortured to death his uncle Jaman to occupy his house in Ghazi Kalro, B-Section police station jurisdiction, Tando Allahyar. The police arrested the murderer and after registering a case against him started an investigation. The deceased used to fulfill the domestic needs of family of his nephew by begging.