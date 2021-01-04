Share:

ISLAMABAD-Tribal district Mohmand, a city bordering Afghanistan, is going to witness a new era of development as industrialists prepare to install marble processing plants at the special economic zone being developed under the CPEC.

The district is known for its vast variety of marble stones and other minerals. However, the Mohmand SEZ, expected to generate around 18,000 direct jobs, has the potential to make the district a hub of jobs and business opportunities instead, said a report by Gwadar Pro yesterday.

This SEZ was firstly envisaged by Pakistan Stone Development Company, or Pasdec, as Mohmand Marble City to streamline the marble stone processing industry in the region and provide facilities for the purpose near the districts rich in these minerals.

Later, it was designated as a full-pledged Special Economic Zone under CPEC keeping in view its ideal location, said Waqas Ansari, Project Manager (Marble Cities) at Pasdec. The management of Mohmand Economic Zone was later handed over to the KP Economic Zones Development and Management Company, or KPEZDMC, a provincial government body, following two constitutional amendments, he said. He also said that this shift in authority delayed much-needed facilities including uninterrupted power supply and access roads.

A source in KPEZDMC said that the KP government wanted the project to become fully operational before July.

Umar Shahid, a technical officer at KPEZDMC, said that tenders had been sought for the left-over works.

On December 31, the KP chief minister Mehmood Khan while directing for early completion of facilities at the SEZ had also asked the officials to start shifting marble plants on Warsak Road and scattered plants in Mohmand districts to the new facility.

He was informed that of the 290 plots, 106 had been leased out already while the Warsak Road plants would be accommodated in the rest of the plots.