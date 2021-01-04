Share:

On Monday, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has told that total recoveries by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2019 and 2020 amount to Rs389 billion in comparison to previous 10 years (2008-2018) recoveries.

The premier said that anti corruption department in Punjab has recovered Rs206 billion in 27 months in comparison to only Rs3 billion in the past 10 years under the corrupt rulers.

In his tweet, PM said "Total recoveries by NAB in 2019 & 2020 amount to Rs.389 bn in comparison to previous 10 years (2008-2018) recoveries of Rs.104 bn. These were 10 years of dark ages under corrupt rulers. Again, Anti Corruption in Punjab recovered Rs.206 bn in 27 months in comparison to only Rs.3 bn in the past 10 years under corrupt rulers."

"These are clear indications of accountability working when institutions are independent and without any political interference", he added.