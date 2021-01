Share:

National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed new variant of COVID-19 in two Pakistanis who recently travelled to United Kingdom (UK).

New coronavirus variant, which is 70 percent more transmissible has reached 31 countries. The new SARS-CoV-2 variant was first discovered in the United Kingdom.

The WHO officials said, "The new strain was identified in Southeastern England in September and has been growing in the area ever since."