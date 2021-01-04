Share:

Senate Committee on Interior ordered Islamabad police on Monday to complete investigation into the murder of Usama Sati, a 22-year old student, by a police office of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and submit a report within ten days.

The committee also strongly condemned the cold blooded killing of 23 innocent members of the Hazara community.

Moreover, the special assistant to the Prime Minister (PM) on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari said that the family of slain Usama Nadeem and Hazara community would be dealt with due justice.

DIG Islamabad Police Waqaruddin briefed the committee on the killing of Usama Nadeem. Rehman Malik, chairman of the committee, said that the killing of innocent civilians by the police was regrettable. He said that this is not the first time that bullets have been fired at a car, adding that there should be no concessions to the perpetrators of this crime.

According to the sources, the special assistant to the prime minister on overseas attended the Rasm-e-Qul of Usama Satti.

Zulfi Bukhari, on the same occasion said that the prime minister himself was looking into the case. “I promise that Usama's family will soon get justice, there will be a judicial inquiry at the request of the family,” he further added.