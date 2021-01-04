Share:

Pakistan Navy in an intelligence based joint operation with Anti-Narcotics Force seized 100 Kg of Ice in Ibrahim Hyderi area. The recovered narcotics were hidden in a deserted area.

The drugs valued at approximately USD 3.8 Million were to be smuggled to unknown destination through Arabian Sea. The seized drugs were handed over to ANF for legal investigations.

The successful execution joint Anti-Narcotics Operation shows PN strong resolve to counter illegal activities in maritime domain.

Pakistan Navy always ready to thwart any unlawful act along our coastline and sea.