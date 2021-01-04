Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the PTI government believes in practically serving the masses and has focused its attention on providing basic facilities to people.

The free health facilities to the people is government’s first priority. The Insaf Medicine Card is a revolutionary program of PTI government providing free of cost medicines to people suffering from various diseases including Hepatitis, AIDS and Tuberculosis. These views were expressed by Special Assistant to CM while addressing a press conference after her visit to Shelter Home and Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital Daska here on Sunday.

Talking the media, Dr Firdous said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, all departments were taking necessary measures for the protection of social and fundamental rights of the people living in the province. She said, the government had taken responsibility of protecting the lives of poor, deserving and needy people. The Special Assistant said that health care model similar to KPK was being adopted in Punjab and Chief Minister was taking all possible steps to provide quality health care facilities in rural areas of the province.

Dr Firdous said that those who looted public money mercilessly were misleading the innocent people through rallies, meetings and long marches. PDM’s vision would remain restricted to Jati Umra, she added. She said that those who were labeling assemblies as fake now wanted to take part in by-elections. PDM’s narrative defaming Pakistan and national security agencies would create instability in the country but the people of Pakistan had rejected it, she further said. She said that now the law and constitution of Pakistan would take its course. PDM’s film flopped before it was released in political cinemas, she added. During the visit, Dr Firdous inaugurated Hepatitis clinic and conference hall at THQ hospital Daska and distributed food among the residents of shelter home.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant said that the government was fully aware of the problems of the poor adding that vegetable markets would be digitalized soon to get rid of illicit profiteers. Middlemen were also being made subject to the law, she added. She said that brokers and traders had the right to take legitimate profit but those who exploited the people would be held accountable.