KARACHI - A prisoner serving his term at Karachi Central Jail tricked the authorities concerned into releasing him on parole. The prisoner named Tauseef used a sister’s wedding as a pretext to make out a case for his release on parole. He also submitted a fake marriage invitation card to give the authorities to believe that he is not telling a lie. The sources said Tauseef came to his residence in Gulshan-e-Iqbal after being released from the prison. It transpired after his release that the invitation card was fake as someone else’s walima reception was taking place at the banquet whose address was printed on the card, the sources said, adding the shrewd inmate got fake wedding invitation cards printed to trick the Sindh home department into approving his plea for release on parole. According to the police, the prisoner had been convicted in a murder case registered at Aziz Bhatti police station. A team of the Central Jail police has been deployed outside his residence to take him into custody, the source said. However, according to latest reports, he has not yet been arrested.