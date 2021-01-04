Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to use decades’ old ‘Junejo Card’ aka Junejo politics in upcoming by-elections in Sindh where neck-and-neck contest is expected amid ongoing PDM and ruling PTI rivalry.

In Sindh, the by-elections are going to be held on PS-52 Umerkot, PS-88 Malir and PS-43 Sanghar.

Ruling PTI candidates are Jan Sher Junejo and Mushtaq Junejo in Malir and Sanghar constituencies respectively.

PTI is making all-out efforts to nominate a Junejo in Sanghar constituency, which is a stronghold of Pir Sahab Pagara (Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi), the eighth spiritual leader of Hurs and president of Pakistan Muslim League (Functional).

Pir Sahab Pagara is also the leader of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) which was formed on October 23, 2017.

Earlier Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to hold by-elections on seven constituencies including two National Assembly constituencies NA-75 Sialkot and NA-45 Kurram Agency while provincial assembly seats by-polls are: PS-52 Umerkot, PS-88 Malir and PS-43 Sanghar in Sindh, PP-51 Gujranwala in Punjab, PK-63 Nowshera in KP and PB-20 Pishin in Balochistan.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has now become a politician on the move, travelling frequently to Islamabad from Karachi these days in a bid to accomplish the multiple tasks including negotiations with allied parties, upcoming by-elections and Senate polls 2021.

It has been reported that Governor Ismail was tasked to inform Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan why Pir Sahab Pagara is upset and what Muttahida Qaumi Movement really wants.

Governor Imran Ismail’s list of things to do is not yet limited to the above-mentioned tasks only, he is also to remain vigilant and keep an eye on the cracks widening in the 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Sindh and weaknesses the ruling party in Sindh – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Last but not the least, Imran Ismail is also tasked to keep an eye on who will address the media on the ongoing matters from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) side.

Imran Ismail visited Islamabad on Friday and came back to Karachi next day and he will once again travel to the federal capital on Monday.