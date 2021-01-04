Share:

Lahore - On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance & Development gave approval for 10 development projects worth Rs 12.25 billion. The flyover in Karim Block Allama Iqbal Town will be constructed at a sum of Rs 2.20 billion. An amount of Rs. 350 million has been sanctioned for the procurement of electromedical equipment for the Neurosurgery Department of Mayo Hospital. Similarly, Rs70 million has been approved for construction of 3 km Mianwali-Sargodha Road to Wan Bhachran, Rs120 million for construction of Assistant Commissioner’s residence and Tehsil Complex at Kot Chhatta.

Moreover, a civil dispensary will be set up at Moza Karoun in Tehsil Koh-e-Sulaiman at a cost of Rs10 million. Rs5.3 million will be spent for the upgradation of BHU of Kharar Buzdar to Rural Health Center.

The construction of Ghail to Lieutenant Arsalan Alam Shaheed Sati House Road in Murree will be completed at a cost of Rs35 million. Gulab Devi Hospital underpass on Ferozepur Road will be constructed at a cost of Rs950. Whereas, Rs 4.5 billion for the construction of Sheranwala flyover and Rs 3.80 billion has been approved for the construction of Shahkam Chowk flyover.

Usman Buzdar said that government is working for the development of the province as well as public welfare. He said that government believes in uniform development and no area will remain deprived from progress and development as manifesto of PTI government is the equality.

Government will redress the grievances and deprivations of backward areas by bringing them at par with the developed ones. Every city, town and village of Punjab will get benefits of real development.