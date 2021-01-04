Share:

KARACHI - First Lady, Begum Samina Alvi has said the government will make the persons with disabilities (PWDs) self-reliant through provision of skill training.

Speaking during a meeting with office bearers of KATI in Karachi on Sunday, she said that by end of ongoing month, the disabled people would start getting monthly stipend of Rs2,000 under ‘Kafalat Programme’.

Begum Samina Alvi also stressed on the need for observing quota earmarked in government jobs for the persons with disabilities.

She appreciated the spirit of business leaders for the service of humanity and hoped they would continue this noble cause in future.

One dies, four injured as car rams into tree

A man was killed and four others injured after a car rammed into a tree and broke into two parts on Karachi’s University Road on Sunday morning. According to the police, the driver lost control of the car, which led to the accident. It took place near the Samama Shopping Centre.

“The person killed in the crash identified as 24-year-old Hassan Ali,” a police officer said. The injured people have been moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.