ISLAMABAD -The father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had one of the most grandiose and sober lifestyles among the elite of the British Indian subcontinent where his luxury cars were one of the sources of temptation and pleasure for its observers. One of Quaid’s vintage car Hudson Minousine Model 1920 was showcased at the Pakistan Monument Museum as it had a huge cultural and historical significance with its grandeur and memories of our great leader. The Hudson Minousine Model 1920 was gifted to National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (NIFTH) by Seth Musaji Essaji’s family on the occasion of Quiad’s 145th birthday December 25. The vintage car was attracting many local and foreign visitors which offers glimpses of national history and heritage.

The showcasing of car was helping people to learn about Pakistan’s history and tradition of hospitality for foreign guests. According to an official of the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Ali Khan, the seven-seater car was a right hand drive formal saloon with a horizontally split windscreen and large full-length running boards. It was powered by a straight six cylinder petrol engine which was built in-house; this was unusual at the time as many smaller firms used engines made by independent manufacturers. He said that Hudson was a highly successful automaker between 1909 and 1954; their cars were manufactured in Detroit, Michigan.