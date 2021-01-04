Share:

Light rain in the provincial capital Lahore and its adjacent areas on Sunday turned the weather cold, Dunya News reported. The rain also brought the level of fog in Lahore considerably down.

According to Met Office, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

The Met Office said that fog is likely in south Punjab at isolated places during morning hours. Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.