NAUSHAHROFEROZE - Armed robbers deprived a goldsmith of twenty five tola gold and over two million rupees cash on Sunday. According to details, four armed men barged into shop of goldsmith Ghulam Shabeer located in main bazaar of Darya Khan Mari, district Naushahroferoze and held him hostage at gun point. Upon resistance, the robbers injured Ghulam Shabeer and fled after looting 25 tola gold and 2.1 million rupees cash. The injured goldsmith was shifted to hospital and the police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.