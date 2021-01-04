Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Monday has requested the accountability court to form medical board for him.

According to details, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz were produced before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court in money laundering case.

During the hearing, the court expressed resentment over absence of Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer.

Earlier, Director General of NAB Lahore had submitted a report in the court through investigation officer on freezing the properties of Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz, daughter Rabia Imran and others.

Shehbaz Sharif told that there was no doctor dealing with cancer patients present in the government panel, therefore, he requested the court to include his personal doctor in the board.

Accountability court had declared Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shahbaz as proclaimed offender in money laundering case.

Nusrat Shahbaz was declraed absconder over her continuous absence in case hearings.

On November 11, 2020, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz Sharif were indicted in money laundering reference by accountability court.

All the accused in the case pleaded not guilty. Shehbaz Sharif, while rejecting allegations of the anti-graft watchdog, said that he was being politically victimized.

On September 28, 2020, NAB team had arrested Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case after Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected his bail plea.