Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the accelerated and sustainable development of the merged districts as one of the key focus area of his government.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review progress on the ongoing development schemes in merged districts, said an official handout issued here Sunday.

Besides administrative secretaries of Irrigation, Communications and Works, Local Government and Public Health Engineering, the meeting was also attended by other relevant high ups.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding ongoing and new development projects in various sectors in the merged districts.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the provincial government was spending huge resources on development projects in newly merged districts with the aim to bring these backward areas at par with other developed areas of the province.

He said that no compromise would be made on the quantity and quality of development projects in the merged districts. He said that development projects would be executed in all areas the tribal districts on equal basis keeping in view the population and needs of the people.

Mahmood Khan directed the high-ups of all the concerned departments to further speed up the implementation of the development projects and to put in place an effective mechanism of monitoring to ensure the quality of these projects. He said that both the quality and quantity of development projects would not be compromised at any cost and the concerned authorities should carry out regular field visits to make sure that the projects were being executed as per the fixed standards.

The Chief Minister also directed the concerned quarters to keep in view the genuine needs of the local people and population strengthen of localities and while identifying new schemes for these areas and finalise development schemes purely on the basis of merit.

Mahmood Khan said that merger of ex-FATA was aimed at sustainable and sustainable development of those areas and alleviating the decades-old backwardness and deprivation of the people of these areas for which the government would utilise all available resources.

He said that his government was spending huge resources on the development schemes of the merged districts and made it clear to the high ups of all the departments that it was their duty to ensure that these projects were executed as per the fixed standards, completed in time and their benefits reached the maximum population. Any kind of negligence would not be tolerated in this regard, he added.

The Chief Minister directed the Planning and Development Department to submit a detailed report on all the development projects undertaken in the merged districts during the last two years after reviewing the physical progress and quality of works on the projects.

He also directed the Public Health Engineering Department to carry out feasibility study for clean drinking water supply scheme in Sulaiman Khel and Dotani areas of Waziristan and Mulaguri and Shalman areas of Khyber district.