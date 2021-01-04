Share:

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja has gathered a meeting on January 6 regarding Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to sources, the session chaired by Sikandar Sultan Raja will hold consultations over PDM’s protest and other affairs including the Senate elections.

By-elections in Punjab will be a part of the agenda as the provincial authorities will brief the meeting. Moreover, gender report will also remain under discussion during the session.