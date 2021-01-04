Share:

CHICHAWATNI - Three members of a family were killed while five others sustained injuries when a commuters van crashed into a roadside tree at Kamalia road here on Sunday.

According to police, the accident took place near Khan Da Chak where a commuters van ran into a roadside tree after its driver lost control over the steering wheel. As a result, Abdur Rauf Butt, Khalida and Farida died on the spot while Sofia Aslam, Shugufta, Farooq, Mubbashir and six-year-old Arham suffered multiple injuries. The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Chachawatni. All the victims belong to Vehari. Police were investigating.

Motorcyclist dies

in car-bike collision

A person was crushed to death due to collision between motorcycle and car near Perwaiz Wala Jehanian on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 officials, a citizen namely Ishfaq s/o Nazeer Ahmed resident of 106/10-R was going to somewhere riding on motorcycle when a speeding car hit the motorcycle near Pervaiz wala. As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Rescue 1122 shifted the body to nearby Civil hospital. The police have registered the case and further investigation was underway.